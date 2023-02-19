The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Teresa Ann Cooper, 53, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Charles Timothy Myers, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and failure to appear.
Maricela Velaszquez Rivera, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license expired, and open containers.
Kamari Chazjuan Sullivan, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of ecstasy, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, and failure to appear - three counts.
Jasen Allen Walker, 40, of Cumming, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Jamie Chavez-Lopez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to obey traffic-control device, and driver to exercise due care.
Edgar Olguin Plata, 27, of Norcross, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of unlicensed driver, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
William Edward Scott, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Jason Anthony Smith, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by conversion.
Uliver Toni Velasquez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Melissa Mae Winslow, 31, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Jessica Heidi Deleon-Gabriel, 20 , of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Trisha Ann Earley, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of truancy.
Kendrick Shaun Hulsey, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of fugitive from justice, and possession of methamphetamine.
Tamarricka Lajuan Hutchinson, 28, of Bremen, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Roberty Brent York, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Charles Arbuthnot, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper parking and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Laquisha Marie Bowman, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jermaine Marquell Brown, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle.
Rachel Karon Chadwell, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Nathan Channell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Zaki Lanier Cross, 24, of Conley, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person, and failure to maintain lane.
Michael Ray Dixon, 39, of Douglasville, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Crystal Gail Gabriel, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cherieshia Sharnese Hayes, 34, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, crossing guard lines with contraband, and drugs not in original container - two counts.
John Michael Lloyd, 48, of Acworth, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to report an accident with injury, death, or damage, tag lights required, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brandon Quantavius Parker, 30, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Freddie Douglas Ponder, 54, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Brandon Glenn Sharpton, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Louis Derek Young, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.