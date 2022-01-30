The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Ezequiel Andres Lopez Vicente, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of violation of instruction permit, resisting a police officer, failure to use signal, no license on person, and driving while license expired.
Quortavious Shamar Spurgeon, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs — five counts, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana — two counts, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property — two counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Christien Howard Best, 18, of Kingston, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by taking.
Kurt Andrew Dyer, 55, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and public drunkenness.
Joshua Stephen Meadows, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, simple assault — three counts, and third-degree cruelty to children — two counts.
Rex Matthew Peppers, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of fourth-degree forgery.
Dondi Pryor, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Alissa Beth Garrett, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime — two counts, improper parking, and a bench warrant.
James Edward Hendrix, 49, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Margaret Danielle Horton, 28, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts, during under the influence of drugs, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Hannah Marie Kelley, 29, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance, use of fictitious registration number, etc.
Michael Ray Presley, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Bryan Keith Westmoreland, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, by Polk county Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime — two counts, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Travion Deshun Davis, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cedric Bernard Jacobs, 61, of Atlanta, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Justin W. Baltimore, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Reginald Clay Barnett, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Justin Mykail Beckworth, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of firearms by a minor.
Casey Dawson, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Milton Crofford Dyer, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
James Devon Edwards, 33, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Travis Lavon Ferrell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, improper left or right turn, and DUI-child endangerment — two counts.
Austin Michael Hill, 26, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Tasha Marie Maxwell, 36, of Douglasville, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
William David Pittman, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sandra Dolores Polk, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Catherine Nicole Roberson, 23, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and probation violation.
Savannah Leann Simms, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
John Michael Sims, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, kidnapping, third-degree cruelty to children, and battery.
Steven Michael Stroup, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked, and disorderly conduct.
Evie Swihart, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Maricio Temaj-Ramirez, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Damien C. Tredwell, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, false imprisonment, and simple battery.
Christy Lynn Wilkins, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.