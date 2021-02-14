The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 and Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Brandy Bryant, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Nicolas Tyriq Lightner, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property — two counts, theft by deception, obstruction of law enforcement officers, too fast for conditions, expired registration, intent to conceal license plate, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, headlight requirement, and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign — five counts.
Steven Jeremy Manning, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on two counts of battery.
Quiana Jataya Baulding, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
James Clyde Cawood, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Richard Keith Gentry, 57, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jamy Lynn Pinkard, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Patrick Dylan Hulsey, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of interference with government property, loitering or prowling, and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Daniel Bryan White, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of crossing guard line with contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass.
Eric Scott Johnson, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Mark Benjamin Jones, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, as well as previous bench warrants.
Danny Ray Lancaster, 59, of Hiram, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Edgar Mendez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a valid license.
Tajai Quevonte Neal, 22, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree burglary — six counts, entering vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony — 11 counts, criminal trespass — three counts, second-degree criminal damage to property, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Lisa Gail Norman, 50, of Rising Fawn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Elizabeth C. Patrick, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.