The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, and Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Sara J. Etheridge, 35, of Lyles, Tenn., was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Lukas Cayne Glaze, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, no insurance, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, probation violation, and bench warrant.
Lana Golder, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Danglo Marquez Martin, 24, of East Dublin, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and tag lights required.
Jon Taylor McGee, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Martha Darlene Nason, 59, of Panama City Beach, Fla., was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Chuckie Bryan Reece, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lewis Franklin White, 57, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Bryson Andrew Wilson, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Latoris Barnea Ayers, 30, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers — three counts, crossing guard lines with contraband — two counts, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, disorderly conduct, and unsecured load.
Justin Kyle Ballew, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts, and probation violation.
Christopher Ellis Brown, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Bryan Pratchard Harper, 68, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Yonanka Pineda, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Chenoa Lynn Brumit, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Virginia Faye Dawson, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley Anne Myers, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree forgery, theft by taking, third-degree forgery, and drugs not in original container.
Christopher Lee Reed, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and bench warrant.
Maria Reynoso, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Lacey Whisenhant, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Bobby Edward Perez 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, second-degree forgery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Jessica Leanne Perez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Nicholas Jerome Phillips, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Gary Neil Rakestraw, 65, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by deception — two counts, and theft by conversion — two counts.
Jason Anthony Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Pedro Raul Alcerro Reyna, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and unlicensed driver.
Chelsea Rose Beriault, 32, of Milledgeville, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Candice Lynn Curby, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, and expired driver’s license.
Angela Carlene Cuzzourt, 60, of Lindale, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery against a person 65 or older, and simple assault.
Toby Lance Eden, 29, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, public drunkenness, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Sammy Dean Haney, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and terroristic threats and acts.
Eric Scott Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery against a person 65 or older, and simple assault.
Breanna Lackey, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and criminal trespass.
Kenneth Lee Moore, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper parking, open container violation, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Cody Kim Parker, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Larry James Poole, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no operating brake lights/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Byron Stewart, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
April Michelle Strickland, 49, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of improper left or right turn, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Ausha Lane Tucker, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Taiesha Elondra S. Walker, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of license restrictions.
James Davenport Ware, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Bryan Cody Wiggins, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.