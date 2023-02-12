The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Jared Keith Ayers, 39, of Bremen, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container violation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In