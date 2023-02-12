The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jared Keith Ayers, 39, of Bremen, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container violation.
David Lee Smith, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Artavious Tyshon Alford, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of contempt of court.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Dimitrius Lashaun Huggins, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Jason Moore, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by deception - two counts, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Crystal Belle Porter, 27, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Dennis Glover, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container - two counts.
Bobby Lee Malone, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of improper use of the 911 system.
Phillip Anthony Stocks, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, tampering with evidence - two counts, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute - two counts.
Ralph Kinte Knight, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Phillip Anthony Stocks, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and simple battery.
Stephanie Renee Turner, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Janie Mackilee Arnette, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Logan Anthony Elicker, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Autumn Brandy England, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, maintaining a disorderly house, and drugs not in original container.
Kayla Brittany Espeseth, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Fincher, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Kayla Caroline Fincher, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, interference with government property - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers - eight counts, possession of heroin, aggravated battery, simple battery, false imprisonment - two counts, terroristic threats and acts, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and criminal trespass.
Amanda Sue Lawhorn, 43, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Hernan Perez Laynez, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and open container violation.
Juan Lopez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Jame E. Mackey, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, and simple battery.
Roosevelt Edward Miller, 32, of Mableton, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Amanda Louise Pugh, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of third-degree forgery.
Marcus Tyrone Reed, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving under the influence.
Kendric Lamont Sewell, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Charles Keith Shaw, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Brandon Ray Smith, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Kayla Cristina Sprayberry, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Zackery Summerville, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.