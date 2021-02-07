The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 and Thursday, Feb. 5, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Anthony Lee Bennett, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
David Trenton Glaze, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Caleb Barry Lester, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of suspended registration, no insurance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Stephen Michael Woodall, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Demetrius Dewayne Diamond, 44, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstructing law enforcement officers, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude police, headlight requirements, and reckless driving.
Layla Paige Edwards, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dwight Jerome Holsey, 53, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Marcus Sharee Pope, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and criminal trespass.
Heather Nicole Wills, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and distribution or sale of marijuana.
Randy F. McClarity, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driver fail to exercise due care, passing in a no passing zone, and failure to maintain lane.
Dalton Cole Adams, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and sale or manufacturing dangerous drugs.
Johnathan Blake Garner, 23, of Blacks Bluff, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, sale or manufacturing dangerous drugs, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Roy Lamar Lee, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana, open container violation, distribution or sale of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Joseph Travis Lindsey, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Tyrone H. Olden, 51, of West Memphis, Ark., was arrested on Jan. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and distribution or sale of marijuana.
Rodney Jadon Palmore-Floyd, 31, of Hiram, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to dim headlights, and driving without a license.
Jess Edward Reece, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to dim headlights, driving without a license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Catherine Nicole Roberson, 22, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, sale or manufacturing dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Kimberly Bonet Robinson, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested on Jan. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and distribution or sale of marijuana.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and false imprisonment.
Arnette Nashay Vaughn, 41, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested on Jan. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and distribution or sale of marijuana.