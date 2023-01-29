The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Ayunna Nicole Brown, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brenda Sue Brown, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Tyshira Elaine Jackson, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tasbar Ray Henderson, 45, of Marietta, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and open container violation.
Chad Everette Prather, 58, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of drugs not in original container, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
John Henry Williams, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Nathaniel Allen Clackum, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, improper left or right turn, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and theft by taking.
Jesse Aaron Hallmark, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Doyle Lee Allmon, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Johnathan Alex Davis, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage.
Gerald Jermaine Stocks, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Maria D. Andino, 19, of Leesburg, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage, and driving while license expired.
William K. Bragg, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Rebecca Lynn Clackum, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kerry Paul Coats, 51, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Al Douglas Donaldson, 38, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by shoplifting, and wearing mask, hood, or device which conceals identity of the wearer.
Nahunta Sh'ron Finley, 43, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kimberly N. Hall Miggins, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tasbar Ray Henderson, 45, of Marietta, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public drunk.
Jan Jumper Johnson, 68, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and false imprisonment.
Jerry Johnson, 75, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Zachery Lightsey, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Wilson Marco Macario Aguilar, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving under the influence, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, and failure to appear.
Adan A. Martinez Ramirez, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper stopping on roadway, and driving while license expired.
Kendra Elise McCullough, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of heroin, crossing guard lines with contraband, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Steven Ray Milsap, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and aggravated assault.
Terry Lee Murphy, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Eduardo Ramirez Reynoso, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Gabriel Anonio Scott, 44, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
William Edward Scott, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Ramond Lee Wimpy, 53, residence N/A, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Amanda Danielle Wynn, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.