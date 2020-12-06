The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 and Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Beverly Nan Aldridge, 63, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Chukwudozie R. Ojiagbaje, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, simple battery, and simple assault.
James Thomas Hampton, 25, of Lindale, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Anthony Jerome Heath, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no tag.
Sterling N. Mitchell, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and armed robbery.
Jimmy Lee Jones, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no tag.
Lillian Frances Sharp, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements, missing/defaced/or obscured license plate, and no insurance.
Jesse M. Duvall, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
James Edward Preston, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change/usage, one way roadway or rotary traffic, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Savannah Cheyenne Shirey, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Keith Edward Shumate, 28, of Thomaston, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, drugs not in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Jaquline Washington, 29, of Thomaston, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of marijuana or controlled substance near a park or housing project, distribute illegal drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute — two counts.
Brittany Bariage, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Quitman Deshawn Berry, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and reckless conduct.
Journ Donald Biddy, 44, of Marietta, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Richard John Bishop, 54, of Kennesaw, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of marijuana.
Ieisha Lynnette Brown, 29, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, drugs not in their original container, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, headlight requirement, and open container violation.
Grace Tenille Cline, 19, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Felicia Rose Corn, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeffery Kent Couzzort, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of methamphetamine.
Cody Scott Crunkleton, 23, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving a vehicle with a tag.
Shelton Earl Dawson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, killing deer at night, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Stephen Ray Gray, 29, of Lindale, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, killing deer at night, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Joshua Michael Hackney, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Rockmart Police for a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
James Thomas Hampton, 25, of Lindale, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kelli Leigh Henson, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Stanley Dale Hollingshed, 61, of Marietta, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Travis Dean Howard, 46, of Lindale, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Keric Omar King, 19, of Carrollton, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without license on person, headlight requirements, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Aldo Ray Maddox, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Marshall Dwayne Moore, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Brittany Sheonte Slaton, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, and first-degree criminal damage to property.
Michael Brandon Snyder, 23, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and failure to maintain lane.
Richard Thomas Trahan, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brandon James Upchurch, 39, of Acworth, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dakota Austin Walls, 24, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and simple assault.