The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
John Frederick Brannon, 38, of Lindale, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and bench warrants.
Kenneth Browning, 56, of Rutledge, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of identity fraud, and fourth-degree forgery.
Kevin James Covert, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal use of an article with altered ID mark other than a motor vehicle.
Carla Crocker Danko, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Wendy Lynn Hamrick, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and tampering with evidence.
Regina L. Langer, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of elder abuse, and simple battery against a person 65 years or older.
Cody Shane Ledford, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal use of an article with altered ID mark other than a motor vehicle, and tag lights required.
Jerry Wayne Lyles, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Jessica Brooke Maulding, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
James Ervin Millhollan, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Ravender Singh, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ashley Neil Carroll, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Shannon Craig Cofer, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Samantha Ann Garland, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Johnathan Michael Hopkins, 20, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — three counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Terry Dwight Jackson, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of holding or supporting a device while driving, and probation violation.
Roberto Gomez Lopez, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, and driving without a valid license.
Cloria Denise Norman, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Daniel Jacob O’Neal, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
James Allen Wallace, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, and drugs not in original container.
Pamela Scott Dixon, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Ryan Allen Jolly, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Heather Page, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, battery, kidnapping, and interference with custody.
Jeffery David Page, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, battery, kidnapping, interference with custody, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime — four counts, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Mark Douglas Raven, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Wilfredo Santo, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Gregory Dale Bowerman, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Louis Clay Brown, 60, of Ellenwood, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime — five counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and suspended registration.
Trey Edward Caldwell, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple assault.
Marlon Andrelle Carr, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Samantha Ann Dobbs, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Alissa Beth Garrett, 42, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Maykey Roblero, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.
Frederick Eugene Sullivan Jr., 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jessica Lee Taylor, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, second-degree criminal damage to property, and theft by taking.
Jacob Lamar Thompson, 35, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Richard Darnell Abbott, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Troy Morgan Beaty, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Haley L. Bedford, 28, of Armuchee, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct.
James Brian Blake, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Joshua Adam Bollen, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree burglary, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Robert Allen Bragg, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery — two counts, terroristic threats and acts, and elder abuse.
Dewayne David Bullocks, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on two counts of simple assault.
David Edward Carter, 67, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine — two counts, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime — two counts.
Franklin Adam Carter, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Jennifer Carter, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Ebony Clark, 38, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driver to exercise due care.
Erik William Clark, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts — four counts, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute, or offer to distribute an explosive device.
Braden Wayne Cox, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of false imprisonment — two counts, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Dustin Allen Crumley, 32, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property — four counts.
Joshua Lee Daugherty, 27, of Newnan, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Gregory Scott Elliott, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jamie Jeanine Forrister, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Darla Frey, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to yield when entering intersection.
Michael Scott Ganues, 42, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with government property, aggravated assault, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of law enforcement officers, improper use of a center turn lane, failure to stop at a stop sign — two counts, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, and criminal trespass.
Jimmy Carl M. Garner, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Gregory Franklin Hilyer, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Ivy Marie Hudgins, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bond drop.
Mark Anthony Jacobs, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag coves prohibited, and no license on person.
Joshua Kyle Johnson, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, battery, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, and criminal trespass.
Melissa Ann Jordan, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and cruelty to persons 65 or older.
Chelsea Maryellon Mahaffey, 25, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk Drug Task Force on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
William Eric Miller, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Kim Bryan Mitchell, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and failure to maintain lane.
Rodger Ivey Pointer, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree burglary, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Travis Richard Puckett, 22, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession and control of any controlled substance, no insurance, seatbelt violation, and driving under the influence.
Norma Emma Reynolds, 48, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine — two counts, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance — two counts, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana — two counts, no operating brake lights/signals, sale of cocaine, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Cody Tanner Smith, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Lave Stocks, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and false imprisonment.
Jason Hale Tomlin, 49, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Rhonda Denise Towe, 51, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Deyasmine Ware, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Deborah Joyce West, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling — two counts, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, no insurance, expired registration, criminal trespass, and bench warrants.
Cameron Leigh Wood, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021, by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on a charge of aggravated assault.