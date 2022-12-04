The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jacob Daniel Glaze, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Patick Hanson, 41, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of improper use of the 911 system.
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Donavon James Wisener, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, hit and run, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
Alan Ray Gentry, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Terry Tyrone Pollard, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Joseph Allen Bush, 49, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Renada Shauntae Diamond, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Marshall Earl Jones, 51, of Acworth, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Matthew Colin Spinks, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, and aggravated assault.
Jerry Lee Hanson, 49, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Zyshonne Lauaie Middlebrooks, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing/attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on wrong side of roadway, driver to exercise due care, and passing in a no-passing zone.
Ruth Perez, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
Kimberly Dawn Washington, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cynthia Kent Armstrong, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Ruben Douglas Burge, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of deposit account fraud.
Jennifer Leigh Clark, 39, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Lindsey Rhea Clay, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Jacob Andrew Crowe, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, and hit and run.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and disorderly conduct.
Christopher C. Floyd, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Tyrin Kane Golden, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and seatbelt violation.
Timothy Eric Holtzclaw, 31, of Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Anthony Dewayne Jarrell, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to report accident resulting in injury/death/damage, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Brittany Christine McClarty, 36, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on four counts of failure to appear.
Rebecca Jo Moore, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
John Prichard, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Adam Ramsey, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Haley Alexus Shirey, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
William Stacy Thomas, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and reckless driving.