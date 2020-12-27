The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 and Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Hennessy Shermear Frazier, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of reckless conduct, loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Edward Dewayne Johnson, 54, of Munford Ala., was arrested on Dec. 22, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and mirror requirements.
Jesse Stephen Turner, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, and fourth-degree forgery.
Gunner Lamar Aldridge, 23, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Phillip Damon Barge, 42, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act.
Brittany Paige Bickers, 31, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of motor vehicle, theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, crossing guard line with contraband, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Stephen Cody Brannon, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit a felony, elder abuse, simple assault - two counts, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and disorderly conduct.
Connor Jackson Brock, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property, discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Michael Jason Brumelow, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Alexander Collom, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and criminal trespass.
Jeffery Jamar Davis, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of drugs not in original container, child seat belt violation, and tag lights required.
John Wesley Davis, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of affray.
Jason Lamar Deems, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and a bench warrant.
Kenneth Eugene Denninger, 38, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cassandra Alesha Dunn, 31, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and no license on person.
Jacob Allan Fowler, 22, of Kingston, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of affray.
Frank Fernanindo Henson, 47, of Blairsville, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of tampering of evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jairo Horac, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and simple battery.
Hayden Thomas Hughes, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of affray.
Catherine Nicole Norton, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Eliseo Mendila Olvera, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, tag light required, seatbelt violation, and driving under the influence.
Jayden Alexis Reaid, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container violation.
Stephanie Marie Stephens, 38, of Hiram, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Lee Taylor, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal trespass.
Ladon S. Ware, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and no brake lights or working turn signals.