The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 21, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Robert Allen Brooks, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Timothy Lester Crawford, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Ulysses Fletcher, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of third-degree forgery, and theft by receiving.
Joshua Leroy Foster, 25, of West Sacramento, Calif., was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Hubert Timothy Lackey, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Roaul D. White, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cheryl Jeanine Ellis, 38, of Acworth, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Guivy Johao Lopez Gonzalez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery against a law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, without license on person, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, open container violation, requirements upon striking an unattended vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Patrick Lucas Hanson, 41, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Kevin Dashon Johnson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of heroin, second-degree cruelty to children, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear.
Brandon Lamar Lyle, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault — two counts, home invasion, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, pointing or aiming a firearm at another, and probation violation.
Ashley Dawn Mason, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Mikayla McKenzie Shirey, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, second-degree cruelty to children, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
Savannah Shirey, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, second-degree cruelty to children, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kwana Patrice Gallagher-James, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield when entering roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration, and open container violation.
Jeffery Daniel Goforth, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Marvin Misael Ramirez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of following too closely, operating without IRP registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shelly Rogers Akins, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Katy Jean Bozeman, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Charles Lewis Brown, 49, of Newton, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Gavin Rajasthan Burge, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and aggravated stalking.
Jose Antonio Diaz Hernanadez, 39, of Mableton, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
Tyler Scott Farrister, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
William Mack Johnson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting a police officer, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Jay William Maxwell, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper left or right turn.
Julie Amanda McCay, 42, of Norcross, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Rodney Shannon Mize, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Raekwan Seddreeka Norman, 26, of Jonesboro, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, no operating brake lights/signals, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Jocelyn Alexa Philpot, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, tag light required, tag lights required, improper lane change/usage, and possession of marijuana.
Johnathan Wayne Pyles, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving while license suspended or revoked.