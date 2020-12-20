The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 and Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Christopher Derek Fowler, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Jessie Marie Kerns, 44, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of reckless conduct, escape, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — three counts.
Cody Gene Dover, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, windshield/wiper requirements, and defective equipment.
Dillion Cody Hamme, 29, of Attalla, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, no insurance, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Stephen Billy Moody, 62, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
Thomas Wyatt Spires, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Oakley Suzette Williamson, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Michael W. Dempsey, 44, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ralph William Dover, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and reckless conduct.
Demetris Lashaun Huggins, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements/provide false information.
Othel Doyle Kelley, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of reckless conduct.
Matthew Holland Lee, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and aggravated assault.
Cassandra Pankey, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Maggie Marie Wheeler, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking — two counts.
Jakiya Zymiria Brooks, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Ayunna Nicole Brown, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Halie Alexis Brown, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Randall E. Brown, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Eric Scott Johnson, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Thomas Edison Ledbetter, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of hit and run, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Code Edward Long, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, and first-degree burglary.
Kenneth Lee Moore, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jordan Danielle Pike, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Dillan Wayne Gray Prewett, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while licenses suspended or revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign, and expired registration.
Justin Quartez Sims, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, battery, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Chance Aubrey Thaxton, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Chad Nelson Tucker, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on three counts of party to a crime.
Christopher Cornelius Wyatt, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.