The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Monica Muse Browning, 40, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of party to a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, tampering with evidence, and loitering or prowling.
Tyler Austin Hood, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery - two counts, and a bench warrant.
Barbara Annette Carter, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Eric Coalson, 42, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - three counts, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
Dishon Lamar Glanton, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and window tint violation.
Jeffrey Scott McCurdy, 55, of Jacksonville, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag light required, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Selena Gail Mixon, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, and obstruction of firefighters - two counts.
Steven Lloyd Mooney, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - two counts, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked - two counts, improper lane change/usage, failure to use turn signals, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and reckless driving.
Ashley Nicole Proctor, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
Beaux Hunter Chappell, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Aiden Hill, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Elizabeth Leeann Morgan, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Andrew Steven Raper, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, and too fast for conditions.
Justin Quartez Sims, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Paul Everett Whitaker, 41, of Jasper, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, criminal trespass, crossing guard lines with contraband, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Lance Allen Williams, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Joshua Adam Bollen, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and bicycle must be on right side of roadway.
Travis Allen Crunkleton, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Felicia Lee Fortune, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and probation violation.
Betty Jo McCain, 67, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and false imprisonment.
Ashley Denise Patterson, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting - two counts, criminal trespass, and financial transaction card fraud.
Norma A. Salgado, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Andre Samuel Walker, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Mitchell Uzeal Bates, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no operating brake lights or signals, suspended registration, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Micheal Warren Brown, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Maria Lee Crocker, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and terroristic threats and acts.
James Wilson Duke, 32, of Athens, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of drug-related object, resisting a police officer, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Fredy Noheli Escalante-Velasquez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
David Trenton Glaze, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gage Lee Harris, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Bobby Jerome Heath, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on three counts of aggravated stalking.
Clifford Hill, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
Jason Myles Ingram, 42, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to report accident that results in injury or death, and driving under the influence.
James Daniel Moody, 63, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to report an accident with injury, death, or damage.
Catherine Battle Nation, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Andrew Steven Raper, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Rubelino Roblero-Ambrocia, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, and failure to stop at a sto/yield sign.
Marco A. Sanchez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and loud music prohibited.
Jesse Matthew Slay, 23, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Nancy Ann Smith, 39, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of motor vehicle.
Fredi Horbelio Velasquez Velasquez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Walter Eugene Weaver, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and elderly abuse.
John Ross Woodall, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Nicholas Allen Wynn, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and disorderly conduct.