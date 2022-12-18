The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Quanticia Reshae Cooper, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Donte Harvey, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Amariah Rosetta-Lorraine Pollard, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Brenda Sharlene Carter, 68, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container — two counts.
Harley Cochran, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Scott Maxwell Murphy, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Emaricela Paola Pelico, 33, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of hit and run, and driving while license expired.
Destiny Dawn Sisson, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Kristan Kayla Boswell, 33, of Temple, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Jessica Stephanie Estrada, 30, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
April Dawn McCloud Hurst, 45, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Ciara Shantell Rowland, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container violation.
Quantavious Dorsey, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jeannette Elaine Lyle, 66, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Bradley Keith Myers, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to use signal, open container violation, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, tire requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to appear, and probation violation.
Lamar Edward Smalley, 51, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dustin Alan Young, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of sexual exploitation of children — possess or control any material depicting a minor in sexually explicit situations, drugs not in original container, and computer pornography.
Sylvia Elizabeth Adkins, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Demonta Deeshawn Boone, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Todd Vernon Brotherton, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Tommy Jo Brown, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and loitering or prowling.
Jeffrey Jerome Bryant, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and criminal trespass.
James Cass, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and simple assault — two counts.
Jennifer Lynn Clark, 44, Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Austin Michael Cornette, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Christopher Ross Dawson, 34, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Bryan Keith Dostart, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children — two counts, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.
Paul Omar Escutia, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Garrett Lane Harris, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of improper left or right turn, driving under the influence, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Clifford Scott Hill, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on three counts of failure to appear.
Sheena Brooke Laroche, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jefferey Lynn Puckett, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bryan Nova Roger, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of party to a crime.
Matthew Collin Spinks, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of influencing a witness.
Michael Warren Terry, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Chadwick Jermaine Thompson, 22, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, battery, battery against a female who is pregnant, and second-degree criminal damage to property — two counts.
Stacy Leanne Thompson, 47, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jerry Wayne Vines, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.