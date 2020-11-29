The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Jeffrey David Page, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Michael Shane Gaylor, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, loitering or prowling, headlight requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving a commercial vehicle without a license.
Thomas Carroll Atcheson, 54, of Waco, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Mark Eugene Benefield, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and simple assault.
William Kevin Bridges, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, hit and run, failure to stop for a stop sign, interference with government property, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kristen Collier, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Emmanuel Alejandro-Amaya Corral, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tag light requirement.
Jessica Lauren Eder, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
La’Chris Monerrian High, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — three counts, defective equipment, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and drugs not in their original container.
Austin Lane Jordan, 21, of Kingston, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Kyzae Anjuan Lamar, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Marlena Lee Ledwick, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Nicolas Tyriq Lightner, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement officers, first-degree forgery, and theft by deception.
Brandon Stephen Massey, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated battery, and probation violation — two counts.
Jessica Britney McKenzie, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
John Christopher Prichard, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and operating restrictions for an off-road vehicle.
Donovan Allen Pruitt, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Jake Edward Roberts, 25, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and too fast for conditions.
Ryan Fuller Smallwood, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, crossing guard line with contraband, and simple battery.
Timothy Tellys Smith, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless conduct, public drunkenness, second-degree criminal damage to property — two counts, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass — two counts.
Taylor Nikole Thompson, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and probation violation.
Joshua Shane Waddell, 43, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft, first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, no operating brake lights or signals, fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling, open container violation, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a motor vehicle, and no insurance.
Jhaquan Washington, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, tag lights requirement, possession of marijuana, and probation violation.