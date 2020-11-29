Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.