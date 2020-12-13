The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 and Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Adrienne Nicole Beecham, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Tristan Andrewn Kirk, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving, and headlight requirements.
Fernando Martinez, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Jarquavious Arkeen Stamey, 27, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — four counts.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, and public drunkenness.
Zoeie Makenzie Gilcreast, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, and battery.
Derrick Laron Rambert, 22, of Savannah, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude police — two counts, failure to obey traffic control devices, aggressive driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct — two counts, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and no tail lights.
Kenebi Joseph Iwelu, 47, of Austell, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of drugs not in original container, fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and tag lights required.
Derik Lamont Adams, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts.
James Hunter Forsyth, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and simple assault.
Justin Kyle Ballew, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, suspended registration, violation of conditions on a limited driving permit, and party to a crime.
Sharica Shaunta Davis, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Lenesto Llorente Freeman, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery against a police officer, criminal attempt to commit a felony, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — seven counts.
Michael Scott Ganues, 41, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and tag/registration requirements.
Jaime Godienez, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Megan Alicia Payne, 31, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, and false ID document.
Xzavier Markez Prater, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and reckless driving.
William Lee Proffit, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, loitering or prowling, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Aaren Judah Shaffer, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of suspended license of a controlled substance, and expired registration.
Donald Smith, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing guard line with contraband.
Louis Warner Williams, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass — two counts, and theft by taking — three counts.