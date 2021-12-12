The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Joshua Lee Daugherty, 27, homeless, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, resisting a police officer, and a bench warrant.
Davey Clark Findley, 28, of Lindale, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a bench warrant.
Alfredo Palacios Gonzalez, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object — three counts, and driving under the influence.
Luther Patrick Henry, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
William Carl Hodge, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of incest, and child molestation.
Angela Elaine Ingram, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Michael David Ridings, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of child molestation — two counts, and sexual battery — two counts.
Jermaine Tolbert Williams, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Anthony Travis Wren, 61, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Daniel Lee Culberson, 46, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual battery against a child under 16, and child molestation.
Adriana Escutia-Cruz, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Raven Symone Hayes, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk School District Police on charges of disrupting public school, simple battery against a police officer, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Stephanie Linn Massey, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance — two counts, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts, failure to maintain lane, and no insurance.
Jemere Hayes Omari, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk School District Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple assault, simple battery against a police officer, affray, and disrupting a public school.
Donna Marie Robinson, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, no insurance, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, no brake lights or working turn signals, and sale of cocaine.
Kenneth Jackson Rollins, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Jatavion Jariq Stocks, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, by Polk School District Police on a charge of affray.
Cody Monroe Blackmon, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
John Shelton Bray, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and probation violations.
Jerry Casey Childers, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine — two counts, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and failure to dim headlights.
Shannon Whayne Cole, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Mark Harris, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Angela Elaine Ingram, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, no operating brake lights/signals, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Brandy Michelle Pope, 31, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing guard lines with contraband, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and failure to use turn signal.
Miranda Biggs, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Sosa Gabr Bonilla-Sosa, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Chad Andrew Chandler, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, discharge of firearms on or near a public road, and reckless conduct.
Todd Shannon Peek, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Jason Hale Tomlin, 49, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Timothy Jack Wilson, 57, residence N/A, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and probation violation.
Irvin Ramon Bahena, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats and acts.
Shelia Dianne Bailey, 63, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, headlight requirements, no license on person, and bench warrant.
Rylan Robert Chapman, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of statutory rape when victim is 14 but less than 16 and offender is 18 years or younger.
Lindsey Rhea Clay, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Austin Michael Cornette, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Benjamin Lewis Cosby, 74, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Virginia Faye Dawson, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and 60 days to change name/address on license.
Ramiro G. Diaz, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Jessica Mae Lynn Eckert, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Timothy Laverne Grace, 58, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and bicycle must be on right side of roadway.
Joseph Paul Green, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal — two counts, and false statements or writings in matter of government — two counts.
James Aubrey Guttery, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher James Harris, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects — four counts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts.
Dillion Thomas Jones, 28, of Temple, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of parking of vehicle and loitering, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Zachery Stone Kelley, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, bond drop, and bench warrants.
Dontavious Luke, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin — two counts, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Merroqu Marroquin, 40, of Lowery, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license expired, and open container violation.
Angela Jean Middleton, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Ann Liner Moody, 70, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, sale, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs — two counts, drugs not in original container, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Sherry Pierce, 35, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, headlight requirements, and drivers license required.
Kimberly Denise Powell, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of improper left or right turn, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jerran De’Swaun Rowland, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Joshalynn Nicole Ward, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects — four counts, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts.
James Leland Williams, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by deception.