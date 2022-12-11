The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Oscar Abel Barajas, 35, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Luis Jose Cano, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Marcene Elizabeth Cano, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery.
Nathaniel Allen Clackum, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonahtan Deric Couzzort, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on three counts of failure to appear.
Meagan Cromer, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
James Bruce Davenport, 42, of Dalton, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of stalking, and harassing communications.
Pedro Ernesto, 19, homeless, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of public drunkenness, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Patrick Hanson, 41, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering, and improper use of a 911 system.
Cameron Kyle Ingram, 27, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, reckless conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and failure to obey traffic-control devices regulated by pedestrians.
Larry Don Jones, 56, of Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Virginia Faye Dawson, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree arson.
Joshua Curtis Harper, 38, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Angela Carlete Lyle, 52, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree arson, and aggravated assault.
Raymond Jerome Pullen, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Frances Springer, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Lacey Catara Woolfork, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, and false imprisonment.
Victoria Allison Dickert, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of s Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tag/registration requirements, and failure to appear.
Johnny Lee Dyer, 64, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and hit and run.
Timothy Poole, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Shanmika Shanell Ware, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Jimmy Lee Austin, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Tifton Lavell Borders, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and probation violation.
Randy Thomas Bradford, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Mallory Patricia Jones, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of deposit account fraud.
Latoya Calice Nixon, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear, identity theft fraud, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Ronald Colt Blackmon, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and loitering.
Cody James Crocker, 33, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Jonathan Defferal Davis, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of hit and run, and driving without a valid license.
Sharica Shunta Davis, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Hannah Gilliam, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Altonis Gerald Harris, 31, of Douglasville, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Curtis James Hayes, 69, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple assault.
Lawanda Gail Johnson, 52, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Andres Eulalio Juarez, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, and public drunkenness.
Katherine Teresa McClendon, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Charles Robert Morris, 37, of Bremen, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, open container violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jairo Cornelio Pablo-Perez, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking.
Tira Lashone Spears, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property — two counts, and terroristic threats and acts.
Sherry Ann Stiles, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, too fast for conditions, hit and run, and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission or reflectance of windows or windshield.
Casey Leigh Ann Stowe, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, second-degree criminal damage to property — two counts, criminal trespass, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Jermaine Tolbert Williams, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, no insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked.