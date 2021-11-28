The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Dale Robert Agan, 33, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Elizabeth Aurora Argue, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Brandy Nicole Bryant, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Johnny William Campbell, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Ronald Campbell, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Blake Ray Davis, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on two counts of simple assault.
Crick Waylon Fincher, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Cesar Toscano Gomez, 52, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, habitual violator, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, drugs not in original container, an crossing guard lines with contraband.
Gina Nichole Gonzales, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of unlawful use of license.
James Edwin Morris, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, bicycle on wrong side of roadway, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
James Earving Stiles, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Binder Velasquez-Perezz, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and simple battery.
Brianna Watson, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Jordan Bridget Carter, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Charles Darryl Gaylor, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Alexander Scott Goss, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and probation violation.
Steven Edward Hulsey, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021, by Polk county Police on charges of failure to report an accident resulting in injury/damage/death, striking an unattended vehicle, and reckless driving.
Jordan Daryl Andrew, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and a bench warrant.
Truman Jeffery Baird, 52, of Albertville, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to maintain lane, manipulating a license plate to conceal identity, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Mitchell Uzeal Bates, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no operating brake lights/working turn signals.
Ricky Joseph Brooks, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, bicycle light at night required, and probation violation.
Stephen Paul Brown, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Jason Brumelow, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Eugene Coleman, 73, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Fontanez, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of interference with custody - two counts, party to a crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jamie Christine Guay, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shermontay Miguel Hudson, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on five counts of aggravated stalking.
Jackie Arlin Lanier, 47, of Fairburn, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change/usage, impeding the flow of traffic, and failure to change name/address on license within 60 days.
Daisy Joe Miller, 19, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Joshua Nathan Moon, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, and probation violation.
Cathy Marie Nelms, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of interference with custody, party to a crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
William David Pittman, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Danielle Alexis Rodriguez, 24, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Rogelio Rodriguez, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, simple battery against a police officer, simple battery, battery, disorderly conduct, affray, and loitering or prowling.
Larry Wayne Smith, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Randall Lee Smith, 46, of Hiram, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Johnny Ray Stephens, 62, of Albertville, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jessica Lee Taylor, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, second-degree criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and criminal trespass.
Mario Francisco Tomas Domingo, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tag light required.
Wendee Allisa Williams, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, expired driver's license, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, no operating brake lights/signals, and mirror requirements.