The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 24 and Thursday, July 30, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Ronnie Abrams, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of battery, possession of marijuana, and crossing state/county lines with prohibited items.
Doyle Lee Allmon, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 24, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of first degree forgery, third degree forgery, felony identity theft fraud, felony theft by deception, theft by taking, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, expired registration, and theft by receiving.
Emily Annette Baldwin, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 26, 2020 by the Aragon Police on charges of possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, and violating windshield or windshield wiper requirements.
Larry Charles Jones, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
Derek Skyler Sheppard, 33, of Powder Springs, was arrested on July 24, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of reckless driving, driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, drugs not in original container, failure to maintain lane, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Zachary Edward White, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2020 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, criminal trespass, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Robert Nolan Wilson, 39, of Waco, was arrested on July 24, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a felony, and crossing state/county lines with prohibited items.
Lisa Ellen Hopkins, 45, of Bremen, was arrested on July 27, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of possession of heroin and possession and use of drug related objects.
Mary Frances Whatley, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 27, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Ernie Davis, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of marijuana.
Richard Wayne Heffner, 29, of Taylorsville, was arrested on July 29, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of felony probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon or first offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
Damarrious Johnson, 31, of Douglasville, was arrested on July 29, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
Jamie Sumlin, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of bicycle roadway violations, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, the manufacturing, delivery or distribution of drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, abandonment of dangerous drugs, felony tampering with evidence, and crossing state/county lines with prohibited items.
Sylvia Elizabeth Adkins, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 30, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of felony second degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.
Brittany Lee Clemons,39, of Rome, was arrested on July 30, 2020 by the Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.
Michael Don Kirkpatrick, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 30, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.
William David Whatley, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 30, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.
Heather Woods, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 30, 2020 by the Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.