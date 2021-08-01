The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 23, 2021 and Thursday, July 29, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Richard Darnell Abbott, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and terroristic threats and acts.
Jenna Louise Garner, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Kelli Leigh Henson, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on July 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Christopher Colt Watson, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and simple battery.
Oscar Jovany Aguilar-Galeana, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Larry Ballew, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, tag/registration requirements, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
James Mitchell Brumbelow, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft of services.
Cameron Lane Burke, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Christopher Justin Harcourt, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by conversion, false statements or writings, and false report of a crime.
Chelsea Leann Mills, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property.
Daisja Khanbrell Williams, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of false statements or writings.
Edson C. Ramirez Cervantes, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tony Waldo-Juarez Tomas, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, and child seat belt violation.
Jim Austin Echols, 21, of Temple, was arrested on July 26, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Tyler Jeffery Echols, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless conduct, and simple battery against a person 65 or older, or pregnant.
Mark Anthony Harris, 27, of Douglasville, was arrested on July 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and probation violation.
Jose Luis Salgado, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct - two counts, aggravated assault - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, stalking - two counts, reckless conduct, pointing or aiming a gun at another - two counts, entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking, and third-degree cruelty to children - three counts.
Anthony Tood Allen, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, and improper lane change.
John Hoyt Brown, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple assault.
Jeremy Phillip Cobb, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, operating without a proper tag/decal, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Michelle Cordero-Laredo, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, violation of license restrictions, too fast for conditions, and seat belt violation.
Ricky Ricardo Cruz, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Phillip Gregory Dixon, 48, of Rome, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Colton Chey Hamilton-Blair, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, expired registration, and reckless driving.
Gabrielle Moll, 31, of Lacon, Ill., was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Steven Michael Nation, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and criminal trespass.
Joshua Dennis Norton, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jimmy Becerra Rodriquez, 38, of Attalla, Ala., was arrested on July 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of stalking, and aggressive driving.
Preston Heart Shooks, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
Ausha Lane Tucker, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
Velasquez Fred Velasquez Velasquez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Christy Mosley Wilson, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple assault.