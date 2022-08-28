The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Cody James Dawson, 30, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Robin Amberly Land, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, and a bench warrant.
Davie Wayne Meeks, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Michael Paul Morgan, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Alana Michelle Streetman, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Ayunna Nicole Brown, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bryan Alexis Chiguil-Gonzales, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Mason Tyler Farmer, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Heather Marie George, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in the original container.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without a proper tag or decal.
Joshua Anthony Lawrence, 35, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Marcus Lamar Williams, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Edward Andrew Booth, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Anna Larish McNabb, 22, of Woodstock, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving under the influence of marijuana or a controlled substance.
Kaneisha Latrice Pace, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Ladon S. Ware, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Damon Allen Blevins, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Demario Thaion Brown, 42, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving, battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call.
Vernon Eugene Dunn, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of hit and run, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left, failure to report an accident resulting in injury/death/damage, and open container violation.
Shaina Kay Garner, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, drugs not in original container, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - two counts.
Steven Logan Kelley, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, and suspended registration.
Joshua Jesse Powell, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, false imprisonment, battery against a female who is pregnant, criminal trespassing, kidnapping, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Shawnna Michelle Baxter, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Angelica Kathline Brown, 23, of Armuchee, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and no operating brake lights or signals.
Parker Hayden Brown, 17, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and instruction permits and graduated license violation.
Jason Lamar Deems, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tonya Lanette Deems, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
James Michael Ellison, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Melissa Jean Garrett, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Richard Helms, 37, fo Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Michelle Renee Highfield, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, and a bench warrant.
Alisha C. Isom, 37, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear in court.
Bradley Steven Jones, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to dim headlights, and driving while license suspended of revoked.
Kimberly Mae McDaniel, 36, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
Kim Bryan Mitchell, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery and elderly abuse.
Tatyana Monique Murphy, 25, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Sandra Polk, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Robert Louis Poulin, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary - two counts - theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Thomas Kevin Sherbert, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and loitering or prowling.
Marvin Adolfo Vasquez-Perez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, affixing materials to windows/windshield that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance, and tag light required.
Jackie Lee Waits, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jessica Elaine Welchel, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.