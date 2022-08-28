The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Cody James Dawson, 30, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

