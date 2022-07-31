The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 22, 2022, and Thursday, July 28, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Eric Shane Deaton, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
David Ray Gable, 72, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple assault, and simple battery.
Shea Clark Spinks, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Kamari Chazjuan Sullivan, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper stopping on roadway, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Demonta Boone, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Sharica Shunta Davis, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and seatbelt violation.
Tasha Marie Maxwell, 37, of Dallas, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony - two counts, criminal attempt to commit a felony, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Orlando Pizano, 23, of Rome, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Lakeisha Nicole Prater, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Tammy Denise Truitt, 53, of Aragon, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, disregarding a railroad crossing barrier, open container violation, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, seatbelt violation, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Markus Demon Watkins, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, crossing guard line with contraband, speeding in excess of maximum limits, window tint violation, excessive volume of music from a motor vehicle, seatbelt violation, and failure to have license on person.
Franklin Steven Burnley, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and improper left or right turn.
Ashley Nichole Proctor, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of windshield/wiper requirements, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and tag lights required.
Cortraveon Bernard Robinson, 19, of Lindale, was arrested on July 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Clifford Cornelious Wofford, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault, and probation violation.
Timothy Andrew Harmon, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Chase Harrington, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Kevin Dwayne King, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by conversion.
Michael Douglas Nichols, 48, of Summerville, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of deposit account fraud, and fourth-degree forgery.
Bruce Lee Privett, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude police, alteration of vehicle serial numbers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and probation violation.
Alexandria Sanders, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jessica Yvonne Timms, 35, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, tag lights required, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Tabitha Dawson Chavez, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of maintaining a disorderly house, and simple battery.
Bradley Todd Forrister, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and simple assault.
Anthony Jamel Hunt, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, criminal trespass, and reckless conduct.
Kortez Cornelius Jones, 24, of Griffin, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree forgery, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Aida Comeal Lazu, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brandon Lyle, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Travis Avery Pruitt, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, simple assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and permit unlicensed person to drive.
John Wayne Pugh, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking - two counts, and first-degree burglary.
Daved Phillip Thurman, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by taking, and loitering or prowling.
Emily Alysse Woolsey, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.