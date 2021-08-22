The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 and Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Chevy Anne Couzzort, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of public indecency, and public drunkenness.
Joshua Michael Hackney, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, and aggravated assault.
Miranda Ann Harris, 29, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Barry Thomas Ingram, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of two counts of battery.
Christopher Thomas Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brandon Lee Welchel, 26, of Cartersville, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, simple battery against a person 65 or older or is pregnant, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Michael Joseph Bartl, 29, of Cartersville, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Courtney Clifton, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Christopher Scott Haynes, 42, of Dallas, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and possession of methamphetamine.
Johnathan Wayne Pyles, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag lights required, child seat belt violation, seat belt violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and no insurance.
Charles Keith Shaw, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Bobby Dale Mann, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, and probation violation.
Brandy Nicole Bradford, 37, of Lindale, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Darrell Shane Dutton, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and battery.
LaTaylor Annette Jenkins, 25, of Ellenwood, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of drugs not in original container, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Dakota Austin Walls, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and probation violation.
Ethan Alexander Weathers, 24, of Marietta, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of window tint violations, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Dustin Wayne Boatner, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and kidnapping.
Laquisha Marie Bowman, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag light required, driving under the influence-endangerment of a child, child seat belt violation, no license on person, improper turn, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Harris, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and operating a motorcycle without a helmet.
Melanie Sue Love, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, theft by taking, criminal trespass, and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft of felony.
James Douglas McCullers, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault - three counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, interference with government property - two counts, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, passing on the shoulder of roadway, improper backing, improper stopping/parking on roadway, simple battery against a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on wrong side of roadway, aggressive driving, cruelty to animals, no insurance, and a bench warrant.
Bradley Keith Myers, 35, of Euharlee, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and probation violation.
Tovis Germaine Raines, 27, of Union City, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of items prohibited for possession by inmates, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act, and participation in criminal gang activity.
Christy Leigh Wilson, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, simple assault, and probation violation.
Jeffrey Scott Youngblood, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of seat belt violation, no operating brake lights/signals, aggressive panhandling prohibited, and possession and use of drug-related objects.