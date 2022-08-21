The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jakiya Zymiria Brooks, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Diontay Marquez Brown, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment while driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
Jason Lamar Deems, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking.
Shamila Emonie Harper, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct.
Kunta Rashad Hood, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Joshua Duane Morris, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jamy Lynn Pinkard, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Devyn Anthony Ridgeway, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Destiny Nikole Thomas, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and driving in divided highway, controlled access roadway, or emergency lane.
Dakota Cheyenne Thurman, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Victoria Gail Bailey, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of stalking.
Courtney Starr Cooper, 33, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Kendwell Tyler Cooper, 38, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Cornelius Neal, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
David Allen Smith, 41, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of hit and run.
Michael Teramaine Perry Tarver, 32, residence N/A, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, and battery.
Sundrea Breanna Worfford, 24, of Marietta, was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
Kalel Dujuan Bolton, 28, of Forest Park, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving under the influence of marijuana or a controlled substance.
John Hoyt Brown, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Juanita Kay Ingram, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering.
Randy Felicianno McClarity, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree malice murder, and aggravated assault.
Ponciano Sebastian Osorio, 23, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, affixing materials to windows/windshields that reduce or reflect light, and no insurance.
Donna Taylor Temple, 57, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of violation of move over law, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonathan Dewayne Timms, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Kitsy Pierce Ashley, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Thomas Randall Barnes, 38, of Baton Rouge, La., was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no proof of insurance.
Jennifer Lynn Clark, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and landlord’s duties as to utilities.
Larry Brandon Harrell, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and expired registration.
Rigoberto Melendez, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, by Aragon Police on a charge of simple battery.
Thomas D. Allen, 57, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by deception.
Mitchell Nora Bryan, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Myra Lynn Earwood, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and obstruction of EMTs.
Joseph Lamar Hood, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery against a law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, and a bench warrant.
Michael-Ryan Clint Kirk, 34, of White, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
Bojan Kovacivic, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Breanna Lackey, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Michael Clayton Layne, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no helmet while on motorcycle, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Paula Louise Matthews, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Keyshaun Latrell McCullough, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Christopher A. Mobbs, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting a police officer, and pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Garrett Edward Cole Moore, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, lighted headlights or other lights required, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Christopher Brian Norris, 39, of Cartersville, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Abilmer Perez, 21, of Canton, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving while license expired, and child seat belt violation.
Daniel Wayne Presley, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court.
Nicole Ashley Proctor, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of littering, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Crystal Roberts, 38, of Carrollton, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and disorderly conduct.
Stanley Michael Shaw, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Emily Jordan Swindall, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering, driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.