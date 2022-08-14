The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Nicole Cheri Cardwell, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Amy Nicole Crumley, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and probation violation.
Dustin Adam Jeffery, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of operating an off-road vehicle on a public road, lighted headlights required, no brake lights or working turn signals, reckless driving, failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and possession of marijuana.
Bojan Kovacivic, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and public indecency.
Bojan Kovacivic, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, public drunkenness, criminal trespass, and pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Jonathan Bradley Pierce, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Mitchell Shane Womack, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and public drunkenness.
Glenn Douglas Hargrove, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Dallas Jeffery Huth, 29, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Aug. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Brent Jonathan Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering or prowling.
Christopher Lamar Welchel, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Brittany Marie Bates, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the influence while endangering a child under the age of 14.
Glenn Edward Booth, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age — two counts.
Joey Dexter 0’Steen, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree forgery, and parole violation.
Melissa Blythe Roberson, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree forgery, and possession of methamphetamine.
Marco Antonio Rodriguez-Guzman, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of expired registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kayle Cristina Sprayberry, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Zoe Lea Ballard, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstructing law enforcement officers, aggravated assault, reckless driving, DUI — alcohol less safe, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.
Nathan Emory Barfield, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, and DUI — alcohol 0.08 gm or more, 21 or over.
Dedrick Allen Davis, 31, of Marietta, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of marijuana- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Savannah Diane Eidson, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and simple assault.
River Blake Forsyth, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of DUI — less safe- drugs, tag lights required, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession/sales of tobacco to minors.
Thomas Daniel Haney, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Walsh Holcomb, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence and tag lights required.
Madeline Patrice Jackson, 37, of Canton, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a felony, and second-degree burglary.
James Lamar Kelley, 40, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Zytron Sands, 25, of Miami, Fla., was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a felony, second-degree burglary, and parole violation.
Jarvis De-Andre Stewart, 28, of Miami, Fla., was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a felony, and second-degree burglary.
Maleek Jamal Stricklan, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and no operating brake lights or turn signals.
Erwin Alexi Vazquez-Sanchez, 22, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license expired.
Timothy David Wilkie, 32, of Newnan, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane — three counts.
Darius Rishawn Woolfork, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated stalking — two counts, simple battery, criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children — five counts.