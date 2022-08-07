The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 29, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Tnia Sharaye Lakes, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, loitering, improper left or right turn, possession or sales of tobacco to minors, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

