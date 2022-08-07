The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 29, 2022, and Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Tnia Sharaye Lakes, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, loitering, improper left or right turn, possession or sales of tobacco to minors, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Brennen Phil Bray, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Gregory Lyle Epperson, 55, of Newnan, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Charles Darryl Gaylor, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Rickie Lewis Hill, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and criminal trespass.
Joseph Leroy Jones, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree malice murder, second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated stalking.
Joel Dale Sission, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault — three counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Najawon Devonta Stallworth, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — two counts, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts, pointing or aiming a gun at another, loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Ashley Nicole Vines, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and pedestrian fail to walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Trevor Lee Williams, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — two counts, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of dangerous drugs — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of amphetamine.
Summer Faith Bryant, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Kendra Leanne Davis, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and disorderly conduct.
Jessica Louise Jones, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, failure to report an accident resulting in injury, damage, or death, and a bench warrant.
Jeffery Daniel Goforth, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
David Edward Page, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Weley Basean Parker, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of criminal trespass.
Christopher Dean Saunders, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct.
Roger Larmarick Williams, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag lights required, operating a vehicle without proper tag or decal, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Charles Philip Bergeron, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of expired registration, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and child support violation.
Ayunna Nicole Brown, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment while driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, false statements or writings, failure to maintain lane, child seat belt violation, and deposit account fraud.
Zachary Gregg Dabbs, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of false report of a crime.
Joel Curtis Edge, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated battery, stalking, battery, third-degree cruelty to children — three counts, second-degree cruelty to children — three counts, and elder abuse.
Christopher George Fee, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Dustin Roc Glover, 24, of Douglasville, was arrested on July 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of operating a vehicle without a proper tag or decal, driving under the influence of drugs, possession or control of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Bobby James Hicks, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Warren Jake Jackson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Jordan Lopez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Crystal Lynn Phillips, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of second-degree cruelty to children.
Renita Blaine Reece, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, possession or control of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Luke Aaron Stout, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on July 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.