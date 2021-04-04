The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 26, 2021 and Thursday, April 1, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Dartania Cantrez Arnold, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, battery, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
Ramiro Gumercindo Diaz-Nolasco, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation - three counts, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Kimberly Rose Dunn, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Christopher Linn Lathan, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Matthew Pickett, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Justin Doyle Sumlin, 28, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on March 31, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Antuan Lemuel Thomas, 39, of Jacksonville, Ala., was arrested on March 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of lighted headlights/other lights required, and driving without a license.
Jose Anthony Pineda, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, driver must use due care to avoid pedestrians, aggravated assault - two counts, reckless driving, and fleeing and attempting to elude police officers.
Gumer Cindo Ramos, 37, of Atlanta, was arrested on March 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to yield when turning left.
Deron Jamel Sims, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and false imprisonment.
Ericka Marie Deans, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Darcy Christine Fox, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tracy Lynn Hudson, 49, of Buchanan, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to report accident with injury, death, or damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
Jayden Willis Moates, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, tag lights required, driving without a valid license, and a bench warrant.
Alaxander Alan Schrag, 31, homeless, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling, and fugitive from justice.
Dwayne Anthony Smith, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kamari Chazjuan Sullivan, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, no helmet, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid tag or decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Oakley Suzette Williamson, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 29, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and a bench warrant.
Damian Elfidoreynoso Aguilar, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper stopping on roadway, and driving without a valid license.
Terry Lynn Brinkley, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Steven Kane Crider, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and bench warrants.
Michael Wayne Dawson, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, simple battery, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Ruben Galvan, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper stopping on roadway, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeremy Joseph Gibson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Robert Landon Harper, 25, of Aragon, Was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Joshua Craig Hatch, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Ethan James Heinrich, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights or signals, hit and run, and failure to report an accident resulting in injury, death or damage.
Dadrian Benard Hudson, 23, of Aragon, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Donald Ray Jacobs, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and probation violation.
Dustin Clinton Jett, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Gregory Brent Mason, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Anterrian Tevell Middlebrooks, 27, of Dallas, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Alonzo Denard Moon, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Sterling Melissa Moore, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree forgery.
Daniel Jacob O'Neal, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of violation of license restrictions, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Devan James Pollard, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Terry Tyrone Pollard, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to contribute - two counts, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, and probation violation.
John Daniel Rampley, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and disorderly conduct.
Benny Rangel, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Adriana Segura, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Stanley Michael Shaw, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
William Elijah Towles, 19, of Cave Spring, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Mellisa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony.
Michael Andrew West, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on March 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, spotlights/auxiliary lights, tampering with evidence, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Amy Williams, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.