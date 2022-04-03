The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 25, 2022, and Thursday, March 31, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Kristina Ann Klienschmidt, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Christopher John McAffee, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kimberly Mae McDaniel, 35, of Silver Creek, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of improper parking, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Anthony Valdovinos Medina, 24, of Mableton, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Naomi Leann Nolan, 22, of Rome, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, headlight requirements, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Timothy Chad Pettyjohn, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jason Anthony Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Timothy Dewayne Brown, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, possession of a firearm during a the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - four counts, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act - two counts, and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance near a park or housing project.
Charles Monroe Campbell, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass.
Devin Wade Graves, 36, of Fort Payne, Ala., was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Nicholas Andrew Helms, 35, of Taylorsville, was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonathan Lee Ragsdale, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of marijuana or controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Michael Allen Warren, 31, of Rome, was arrested on March 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Austin Gabriel Ellington, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police no charges of use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of marijuana, and manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess with an intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Teddy Connor Hutchins, 33, of Lindale, was arrested on March 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, windshield/wiper requirements, defective equipment, and operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal.
Daniel Miranda Daniels-Leo, 25, of Austell, was arrested on March 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Phillip Nathan Dobbins, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of false imprisonment.
Christie Amanda Goddard, 33, of Euharlee, was arrested on March 28, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act.
Terrie Leigh Swift, 34, of Rome, was arrested on March 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no license on person.
Marcus Leroy Young, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, crossing guard lines with contraband, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.
Kathleen Lynn Davidson, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, public drunkenness, possession of heroin, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and a bench warrant.
Joshua Ryan Elsberry, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, and suspended registration.
Richard Alan Fuller, 56, of Aragon, was arrested on March 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and failure to maintain lane.
Steven Alan Kinard, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, a bench warrant, and probation violation.
Shannon Dewayne McCart, 46, of Temple, was arrested on March 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tag lights required, and reckless driving.
Bryant B. Middlebrooks, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Roberto Pina Rosillo, 41, of Silver Creek, was arrested on March 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of expired registration, and driving while license expired.
Marcos Eduardo-Tapia Santana, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tag lights required.
Ezekiel N. Shafford, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Alvaro Vicente, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.