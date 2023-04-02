The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 24, 2023, and Thursday, March 30, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Christopher Jason Boober, 48, homeless, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Tabitha Dawson Chavez, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Ricky Van Cuzzort, 60, homeless, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, and bond drop.
Sabrina Jeanette McAdams, 30, of Bremen, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.
Ervin Leroy Moody, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Preston Heart Shooks, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 30, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and interference with government property.
Martin De Jesus Barrera, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks, or other public passages, and loitering.
William Mack Johnson, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Amber Lynn Kendricks, 34, of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested on March 29, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, failure to yield right of way while turning, improper use of center turn lane, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Leonardo Martinez, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 29, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks, or other public passages, and loitering.
Bryan Eugene Monroy, 34, of Calhoun, was arrested on March 29, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Andrew Johnny Castro, 29, of Carrollton, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud - four counts, and financial transaction card theft.
Joseph Clayton Earwood, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements, reckless conduct, seat belt violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to construction vehicle/person, driving through a safety zone, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device - two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to stop at a stop sign, and probation violation.
Macy Renee James, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and parole violation.
Arthur Henry Leroy, 37, of Lansdale, Penn., was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Chelsea Maryellon Mahaffey, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Michael Dwight Sorrells, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jonathan Colby Vaughn, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 28, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear - three counts, and probation violation.
Mario Flores Antonio, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Andrew Lewis Hall, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 27, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Altonis Gerald Harris, 32, of Douglasville, was arrested on March 27, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Joseph Zachary Harris, 31, of Seymour, Tenn., was arrested on March 27, 2023, by Rockmart Police on two counts of aggravated assault.
Marcus Kip Vasquez-Ramirez, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Aragon Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Sam Eugene Boyd, 52, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Jonathan Kevin Coats, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, laying drag, and improper backing.
Whitney Crawford, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while driving under the influence - two counts, and lighted headlights/other lights.
Christy Anne Culpepper, 34, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.
Derek Shane England, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 25, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Amanda Diane Gerstner, 39, of Hiram, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Polk County Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Charles Allen Rashad Jones, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Asreth Viola Jones-English, 22, of Powder Springs, was arrested on March 24, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license withdrawn.
Jason Gerell Luke, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, resisting a police officer - two counts, and disorderly conduct.
Latonya Hooker Luke, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Abac Sontay Santiago Alfredo, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Megan Renae Shephard, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.