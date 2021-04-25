The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 16, 2021 and Thursday, April 22, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Felicia Rose Corn, 22, of Silver Creek, was arrested on April 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Ladon Sheriko Ware, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Felicia Rose Corn, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Rebecca Kathrine Meadows, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jason Eric Sanborn, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Timothy Dewayne Simpson, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Christy Webb, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jason Dewayne Yancey, 35, of Taylorsville, was arrested on April 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Mark Douglas Byles, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Henry Isham Mobley, 72, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
James Caleb Reddish, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and probation violation.
Kelly Gene Wood, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joshua Frank Allen, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, aggravated assault, and simple battery.
Melissa Elaine Anderson, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree forgery, and fourth-degree forgery - four counts.
Darra Lee Barber, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Paul William Clackum, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Michael Shane Gaylor, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Rebecca Lynn Hovers, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Lee Touchstone, 17, of Rome, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tobacco by a minor, and cruelty to animals.
Christopher Lamont Trice, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Beser Abigial Bartolo, 26, of Cartersville, was arrested on April 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, third-degree cruelty to children - four counts, and simple battery against a person 65 years or older, or pregnant.
David Chad Crowe, 42, of Midway, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Exaydrion Dunn, 29, of Cartersville, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and failure to yeild after stopping at a stop sign.
Jose L. Gonzales, 61, of Rome, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driver to exercise due care, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Marisela Lanae Gonzalez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree criminal damage to property.
Hailey Angel Greathouse, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Joshua Scott Herndon, 40, of Calhoun, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Shamon Hurston, 38, of Rome, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration, tag lights required, and a bench warrant.
Braxton Lee Johnson, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Zachery Stone Kelley, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and theft by shoplifting.
Carlos Manuel Lucas, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, no operating brake lights/signals, resisting a police officer, no license on person, and failure to maintain lane.
Viky Karina Mejah Lopez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, and child seatbelt violation.
Amanda Hayle Morris, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Chad Gene Pinkard, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving under the influence.
Lorena Roach, 31, of Marietta, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Brandon Ray Smith, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address or birthdate to police, possession of methamphetamine, and parole violation.
Thomas Wyatt Spires, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Colten Bradley Summers, 18, of Cartersville, was arrested on April 16, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony.
Richard Thomas Trahan, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Breanna Nicole Truett, 29, of Carrollton, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Terry Shawn Vines, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, failure to yield when entering roadway, reckless driving, unsafe operation of vehicle, passing on the shoulder of roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, and a bench warrant.
Melissa Denise Warren, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.