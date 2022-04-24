The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Thursday, April 14, 2022, and Thursday, April 21, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Brittany Deems, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on April 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Robert Albert Garrett, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, no brake lights or working turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Allen Donnell Hinkle, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Kenric Byron Russell, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple assault, and a bench warrant.
Jacob Charles Weiss, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on April 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Deborah Joyce West, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft by shoplifting.
Reginald Clay Barnett, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, and tag lights required.
Courtney Danielle Benham, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, and simple battery.
Jamieson Lee Hall, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and simple assault.
Curtis John Tyler Henry, 32, of Deatsville, Ala., was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cesar Ramos Mendez, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Renita Blaine Reece, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Deandre Leshon Ryals, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to dim headlights.
Kamari Chazjuan Sullivan, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Amber Gail Ubele, 39, of Rome, was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of reckless driving, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Justin David Wilburn, 20, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested on April 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce/increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, and driving while license expired.
Richard John Andrews, 46, of Aragon, was arrested on April 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Celeste Annjielee Forsyth, 21, of Rome, was arrested on April 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Tiffany Dawn Greer, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, and bench warrants.
Hayden Bryant Hudson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Anthony Lee Bennett, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Dusty Ryan Brooks, 28, of Lindale, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Wilder Amado Carrera-Calderon, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Brian Shawn Corn, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Mary Elizabeth Dunn, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Darrell Shane Dutton, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and simple assault.
Tia Edwards, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly house.
Atanael Magno Escalante-Bartolon, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device, and driving without a valid license.
Eric Samuel Ford, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Darla Frey, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Shaina Kay Garner, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of party to a crime, possession of marijuana, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Kevin Lee Goss, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of affray, and disorderly conduct.
Joseph Lee Hicks, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, pedestrian failure to walk on sidewalk/shoulder, tampering with evidence, and drugs not in original container.
Evelyn Tamara Hudson, 33, of Semmes, Ala., was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Sherrie Leigh Little, 48, of Summerville, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Seth Matthew McFarland, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of kidnapping.
Christopher Brandon Moses, 45, of Cave Spring, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Lea Jessica Nicholson, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Gary Eugene Pearson, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Ranfrey Salome Perez, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield when entering roadway, and driving while license expired.
Billie Webster Ponder, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly house.
William Scott Reeves, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, suspended registration, and probation violation.
Ginger Diane Rodriguez, 49, of Summerville, was arrested on April 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Georgia Marie Salmon, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and a bench warrant.
Darrell Maurice Sibley, 39, of Anniston, Ala., was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, no operating brake lights/signals, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited.
Donald James Taschereau, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on April 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, harassing communications, pedestrian yield to emergency vehicle, loitering or prowling, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Wilmer R. Temaj, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, driving under the influence, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, hit and run, and public indecency.
Christopher Dennis Vines, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.