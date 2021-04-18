The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 9, 2021 and Thursday, April 15, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
John Randall Brown, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Kevin Diaz, 33, of Austell, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and lighted headlights/other lights required.
David Alton Gilmore, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jackson Talmadge Marchbanks, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of vandalism to a place of worship, drugs not in original container, failure to yield when entering a roadway, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Michelle Leigh Pace, 46, of Aragon, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and theft by shoplifting.
Delmar Soto Perez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag light required.
Daniel Wayne Presley, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of contempt of court.
Dwayne Anthony Smith, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kishon Lamont Durr, 46, of Marietta, was arrested on April 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tarrance Durr, 44, of Marietta, was arrested on April 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brittany Christine McClarty, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on April 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, seatbelt violation, and bench warrants.
Adam Bakari Varner, 47, of Winston, was arrested on April 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Christopher Thomas Williams, 27, Taylorsville, was arrested on April 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, unregistered vehicle, seatbelt violation, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Janice Elizabeth Crane, 26, of Powder Springs, was arrested on April 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Candice Lynn Curby, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Alton Jamar McQuary, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal trespass, and simple battery.
Shawn L. Ray, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while a habitual violator, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and following too closely.
Benjamin Scott Fennell, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Lakeisha Nicole Prater, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by deception, identity theft fraud, financial transaction card fraud, failure to yeild when turning left, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Antonio Byron Ware, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, child seatbelt requirements - three counts, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ismael Segura Aguilar, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
Ramon Blanco Aguilar, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and public drunkenness.
Dylan Cabrerra, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and loitering or prowling.
Franco Simaj Celso, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Julian Duque, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and loitering or prowling.
Ronnie Franklin Forsyth, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, loitering or prowling, aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, hit and run, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft by receiving.
Grant L. Glanton, 34, of Cave Spring, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag light requirement, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jairo Horca, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and loitering or prowling.
Christopher Depaul Hurst, age unavailable, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstructing EMTs, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, aggravated assault, and simple battery against a police officer.
Amy Sherelle Ingle, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting, and bench warrant.
Sheena Brooke Laroche, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and bench warrants.
Semeon Rumiare Lockett, 22, of Brunswick, was arrested on April 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Jawon Chad Lovelace, 46, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 10, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, and probation violation.
Nicole Renae Neslein, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Maria Reyes, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tail lights/lenses required.
Ausha Lane Tucker, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Cynthia Marie West, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of drug-related objects, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.