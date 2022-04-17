The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 8, 2022, and Wednesday, April 13, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Doyle Lee Allmon, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of third-degree forgery.
Gilmar Bail, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, headlight requirements, and failure to maintain lane.
Haley Davenport Ferrell, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Alex Lee Potts, 41, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Ricardo Thomas, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Ryan Adelia Thompson, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper parking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Letitcia Michele Trapp, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Tabitha Dawson Chavez, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, second-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Austin Donald Crumley, 22, of Aragon, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Nora Ann Elliott, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Jasmine Floyd, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
James Gary Paris, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Ramiro Perez, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Mirla Lily Roblero Reyes De Lopez, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of hit and run, failure to maintain lane, and violation of license restrictions.
Clifford Hill, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Johnathan Moore, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Britt Billison, 38, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Joshua Adam Bollen , 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, party to a crime, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
JD Brown, 65, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, public indecency, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, and bench warrants.
Larry Keith Brown, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Todd Cason, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Amy Nichole Crumley, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Eddie Joel Figueroa-Batista, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and tag lights required.
Jacob Austin Green, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Aragon Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Clinton Ladell Haynes, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, driving while license suspended or revoked, slower vehicle must keep right, and seven days to register used vehicle.
Andrew Austin Hershman, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and failure to yield when entering an intersection.
Jakius Kentavion Hodges, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, violation of license restrictions, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to stop at stop sign, passing on shoulder of roadway, aggressive driving, reckless driving, theft by receiving, possession of firearms by a minor, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Timothy Lamar Jackson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, no insurance, affixing materials that reduce/increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, reckless conduct, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to use signals, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, seatbelt violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, littering, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Tristan Andrew Kirk, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving on wrong side of roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, operator of moped must have a helmet, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and drugs not in original container.
Jorge Navaro-Liborio, 41, of Mableton, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charges of driving while license expired.
Thomas Spencer Pierce, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of party to a crime, and theft by receiving - two counts.
Lauriano Ramirez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Tiffany Nicole Scoggins, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, party to a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Alex Tyrone Smith, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Ronald Samuel Eugene Smith, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of improper left or right turn, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Darius Ryan Smokes, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Herbert Grady Willis, 70, of Aragon, was arrested on April 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.