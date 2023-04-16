The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 6, 2023, and Thursday, April 13, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jesus O. Cervantes, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brian Edward Elmore, 54, of Sumter, S.C., was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and driving without a license.
Daniel Lee Gladden, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of manufacture/deliver/distribute marijuana - four counts, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and tampering with evidence.
Adam Brent Jackson, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no helmet - motorcycle, driving under the influence - two counts, expired registration, tag/registration requirements, and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Thomas Johnson, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Anthony David Sanchez, 58, of Aragon, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Cynthia Marie West, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, and disorderly conduct.
Robert Nicklolaus Jackson, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2023, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, seat belt violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Jose Antonio Ramirez-Perez, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and impeding the free flow of traffic.
Pedro Roblero-Perez, 40, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 12, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Brianna Watson, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and failure to appear.
Knyla Rashay McSwain, 26, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Lee Moore, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple assault.
Jerrid Jermaine Walker, 37, of East Point, was arrested on April 11, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Richardo Carlos Byfield, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and no license on person.
Monet Finch, 36, of Florida, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Donna Elaine Haygood, 63, of Aragon, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of stalking.
Jasmine Esmeralda Heard, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, serious injury by vehicle, seat belt violation - two counts, child seat belt violation - two counts, failure to obey traffic control device, and DUI-child endangerment - three counts.
Barry Neal, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, and probation violation.
Albert Ray Adams, 54, of Bremen, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Stephen Dewayne Bertles, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass.
Jaziyah Borders, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Breonna Akyia Brady, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
James Robert Cass, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Froylan Eslie Cervantes, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, first-degree cruelty to children, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Jennifer Leigh Clark, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Gregory Lyle Epperson, 56, of Newnan, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, entering automobile or motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony - two counts, loitering or prowling - two counts, criminal trespass - two counts, first-degree criminal damage to property, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and simple assault.
Adrienne Nicole Gary, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, suspended registration, and no insurance.
Demitrius Lashaun Huggins, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Hurst, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Peyron Edward Jannotte, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on wrong side of roadway, child seat belt violation, and DUI-child endangerment.
Jeannie Jones Landers, 68, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Sheena Brooke Laroche, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Joshua Tillman Lee, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, simple battery, elder abuse, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Owen Lee, 23, of Taylorsville, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
Sadie Jo Lee, 82, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Emily Lopez, 29, of Rome, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, open container violation, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, reckless driving, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicles, failure to maintain lane, and headlight requirements.
Jebb Tyler Moore, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Adam Oliver, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Eduardo Zavala Reyes, 22, of Rome, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under influence of alcohol.
Gregory Edward Robinson, 56, of Douglasville, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care, and no license on person.
Jessica Yvonne Timms, 36, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Terra M. Turner, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
James Welchel, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and DUI-child endangerment - two counts.