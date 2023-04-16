The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 6, 2023, and Thursday, April 13, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Jesus O. Cervantes, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.

