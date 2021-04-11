The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 2, 2021 and Thursday, April 8, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
William Keith Bragg, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Samantha Ann Harvey, 40, of Cave Spring, was arrested on April 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Damieson Jerome Nesbitt, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on April 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Cody Tanner Smith, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Jason Lee Timms, 35, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, third-degree cruelty to children, second-degree criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, theft by taking, terroristic threats and acts, and probation violation.
Juan Vazquez Guzman, 45, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Laura Ann McCleary, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of truancy.
Rodolfo Reynoso Mendez, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, driving under the influence of alcohol, and following too closely.
Robert Clinton Ramey, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper use of center turn lane, excessive volume of music from a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, open container violation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband, sale, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs, and driving under the influence.
LaVoy Scott, 60, of Aragon, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and theft by taking.
Reginald Defarrel Stamper, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, and probation violation.
Sean Ray Wood, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery, false imprisonment, and criminal trespass.
Kenneth Albert, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of false report of a crime.
James Clyde Cawood, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - four counts, loitering or prowling, second-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Amber Lynn Hopson, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Barry Ian Howle, 37, of Rome, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Eric Scott Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Zaria Shiante Mathis, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and suspended registration.
Brent Leon Stowe, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested on April 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault - two counts, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Tammy Michelle Adams, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Larry Ray Ballew, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Jason Ray Mandeville, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking,
Richard Andy Martin, 67, of Temple, was arrested on April 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Debreen Lashard McCullough, 35, of Cedartwon, was arrested on April 5, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of identity theft fraud.
Gina Millican Bailey, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Justin Ballew, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Triston Drake Bright, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Wade Tyler Brooks, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
Cody Danielle Dawson, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 3, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Zaria Lynette Dennis, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Cody Austin Ferguson, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of reckless driving, unregistered vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and no insurance.
Christian Denise Fraser, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
James Michael Gray, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Bryan Pratchard Harper, 67, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, driving without a valid license, and 60 days to change name/address on license.
Melissa Lynn Henderson, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Shannon Shirleyann Higgins, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Glenn Scott Hogue, 65, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Anita Kay Hulsey, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Jon Harley Jones, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ashley Nicole Lane, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and bench warrant.
Nicolas Lightner, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Cherie K. Lindsey, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic-control device, and violation of conditions of limited driving permit.
Chad Aaron Medlin, 33, of Dallas, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Virgilio Mendez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
James Edwin Morris, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and aggravated stalking,
Pagan Elaine Nails, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle.
William Joseph Newman, 39, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ricky Alan Nichols, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Adonia Perez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Aly Francis Stevenson, 35, of Bremen, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Taylor Nikole Thompson, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting, and probation violation.
Amanda Nicole Turner, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and obscuring tag.
Franklin Ray Woods, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.