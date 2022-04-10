The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 1, 2022, and Thursday, April 7, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Sherry Kerr Abernathy, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Adrian Jermaine Chubb, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, simple battery, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by conversion, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Charles Edward Hilliard, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Raymond Wendell Jones, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of false imprisonment, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Steve Anthony Porter, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Norma Angelica Salgado, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Patrick JD Montgomery, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested on April 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of impeding the free flow of traffic, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Sanilly Roman-Hernandez, 31, of Tucker, was arrested on April 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Charles Keith Shaw, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Deyasmine Ware, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and probation violation.
Raymond Abney, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, lighted headlights required, failure to obey traffic control device, and defective equipment.
Martin De Jesus Barrera, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and headlight requirements.
Bobby Chey Hamilton, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Courtney Marine, 33, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Walter Bernard Peek, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender of comply with requirements.
Mejeania Lynn Ravia, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Victor Duane Dostart, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - three counts, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Michael Ramon Heard, 35, of Rome, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, suspended registration, failure to maintain lane, and littering on the highway.
Jorden Kenna Jackson, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Antoine Laukee Lester, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Tyrone Lamar Mack, 33, of Rome, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tayetum Sydnie Mauldin, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - three counts, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Silvia Reyna, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of unregistered vehicle, and driving while license expired.
Dayton Cole Williams, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Lee Graham, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking.
Bradley Keith Myers, 36, of Euharlee, was arrested on April 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, and aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Travis Levi Patterson, 35, of Adairsville, was arrested on April 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and party to a crime.
Jeremiah Purser, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and loitering or prowling.
Tammy Elizabeth Rayburn, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Marcus Tyrone Reed, 37, of Cave Spring, was arrested on April 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.
Stanley Michael Shaw, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
John Lawson Short, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Jason Anthony Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Adelina Marilena Tomas, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Sally Diane Tuschl, 70, of Rome, was arrested on April 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Katie Marie Wolfe, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband, and drugs not in original container.