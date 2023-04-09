The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 31, 2023, and Wednesday, April 5, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jackie Darell Andrews, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts - two counts, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Hunter Kareem Bolivar, 36, of Carrollton, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Franklin Steven Burnley, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Gregory Lyle Epperson, 56, of Newnan, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and loitering or prowling.
Amanda Fincher, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.
Richard Dennis Hulsey, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Martavious Jeramaine Jackson, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Larry Darnell Jones, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield when entering roadway, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jessica Hutchinson McPherson, 32, of Rome, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of financial transaction card theft, and willfully fail to report abuse of disabled adult or elderly person.
Julio Eladio Montemayor Lopez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Jose Anthony Pineda, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of improper use of a 911 system, and resisting a police officer.
Terri Allene Settlemoir, 53, of Canton, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Jermaine A. Simmons, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Zachary Edwin Wainaina, 19, of Nottingham, Md., was arrested on April 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Jayden Carlini-Earwood, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Chelsea Maryellon Mahaffey, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public indecency.
Tyler Michael McNeil, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kayla Leigh Millwood, 27, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, DUI-child endangerment - two counts, child seat belt violation, seat belt violation - ages 6 to 17, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, reckless driving, 60 days to change name/address on license, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Everardo Laynez Perez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and driving without a valid license.
Sherry Ann Stiles, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 4, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Anthony Wayne Carnes, 22, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chevy Anny Couzzort, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 3, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Angela Marie Davis, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 3, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine - two counts, failure to maintain lane, and possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts.
Marcelina M. Martinez, 36, of Rome, was arrested on April 3, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, driving on wrong side of roadway, no insurance, and expired registration.
Tony Ray Anderson, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Dylan Shane Bearden, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Russell Scott Campbell, 53, of Rome, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Timothy Cody Causby, 30, of Silver Creek, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Jonathan Deric Couzzort, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Austin Donald Crumley, 23, of Aragon, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on four counts of failure to appear.
Dustin Allen Crumley, 31, of Aragon, was arrested March 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and probation violation.
Dusty H. Dial, 26, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, improper lane change/usage, and tag/registration requirements.
Celso Smiaj Franco, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Andria Elyse Frazier, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of permitting an unlicensed person to drive, and aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.
Morris Gordon, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Dondee Latrell Hite, 43, of Douglasville, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Ivy Marie Hudgins, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, permitting an unlicensed person to drive, reckless driving, false statements or writings, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Tommy Allen Jackson, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of incest, rape, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16, crossing guard lines with contraband, unauthorized possession of a weapon by an inmate, and superior pending.
Robert Samuel M. Jones, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree criminal damage to property - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and false statements or writings.
Timothy Douglas Mason, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and open container violation.
Gary Doyal M. McBryde, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving on wrong side of roadway, driving in divided highway, controlled access roadways, and emergency lanes, improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to maintain lane, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts.
Mateus Brandon McDowell, 32, of Monroe, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and robbery.
Christopher Alan Perry, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license withdrawn, and failure to appear.
Ashley Resto, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and driving on the wrong side of roadway.
Edwin Thomas Sefton, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 2, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Manuel Tambriz, 27, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on April 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license expired.
Robert Warren Taylor, 49, of Euharlee, was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Christopher Thomas Williams, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Lance Allen Williams, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 31, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.