GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jenna Staiti scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half and secured a double-double as Georgia beat Alabama 68-61 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.
Staiti had a big third quarter, scoring six of her 10 points and grabbing seven of her 12 second-half rebounds as Georgia build a 53-46 lead. She finished with 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, and scored at least 20 for the sixth straight game.
Georgia (17-13) will face top-seeded South Carolina in the first quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 9 seed Lady Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks, the top team in the AP Top 25 poll, 88-53 in late January.
Gabby Connally added 16 points for Georgia. Freshman Chloe Chapman and Jordan Isaacs combined for 13 points in the first half as Georgia led 33-30.
Jordan Lewis scored 15 points and Brittany Davis added 14 for Alabama (18-12), the No. 8 seed.
Tolefree scores 30, Arkansas makes 17 3s in win
Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points in Arkansas’ 26-10 second quarter, and the 25th ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn 90-68 on Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Tolefree had 20 points in the first half, making four 3-pointers, as Arkansas led 37-24. She finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range and Chelsea Dungee was 5 of 8 as Arkansas knocked down 17 of 42.
Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. The Razorbacks lost the first meeting this season 84-77 on Jan. 2.
Dungee, who scored 31 in Arkansas’ tournament opener last year, finished with 23 points. Arkansas’ offense continued to dominate, averaging 84.4 points per game for the third-best mark in the nation behind Oregon and DePaul.
Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the junior’s 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn (11-18). Kiyae’ White added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
LSU advances to face defending league champ
Khayla Pointer scored 19 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 16 and LSU beat Florida 73-59 on Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
LSU trailed early before scoring the final six points of the first quarter and opening the second on a 20-7 spurt, with nine points from Aifuwa, for a 37-19 advantage. The Tigers’ lead never dropped below 14 points in the second half.
Seventh-seeded LSU (20-9) will face ninth-ranked and defending champion Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed, on Friday. The Bulldogs, who won their first SEC title last season, beat LSU 64-60 on Jan. 16
Mercedes Brooks chipped in with 13 points for LSU, which continued its dominance on defense by holding its 16th opponent to 60 points or under. The Tigers scored 24 points off of Florida’s 20 turnovers.
Lavender Briggs led No. 10 seed Florida (15-15) with 22 points for the freshman’s fifth 20-plus game of the season. The rest of her teammates were a combined 14 of 37. The Gators attempted nine free throws while LSU made 18 of 20.