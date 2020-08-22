Haley Stahl pitched a complete-game one-hitter and helped herself with an RBI as LFO blanked Murray County, 7-0, in a Region 6-AAA contest last Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
The Lady Warriors (2-0 in 6-AAA) broke things open early with five runs in the top of the first inning. The first five batters reached base, including a three-run double off the bat of Breonn Newbille, who later came around to score on a RBI-single by Julie Shore.
Stahl and Carlee Wilson had RBI-singles in the top of the sixth to account for the final two runs of the night. Stahl, Wilson and Newbille each had two hits. Heidi Johnson picked up an RBI and Caroline Miller added a double.
Stahl struck out seven batters and walker just one in the win.
Heritage 5, LFO 3
The Lady Warriors tried to make a game of it in the top of the seventh after trailing 5-1, but fell two runs short against their county foes Thursday night in Boynton.
Stahl and Newbille had two hits apiece. Miller had a double and knocked in two runs, while Auna Rolfe picked up an RBI.
Stahl pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts.