St. Mary’s Catholic School officials are currently planning to start in-person classes on Aug. 12, but that may change if Gov. Brian Kemp extends the Georgia state of emergency order.
Right now, the state of emergency is set to expire on Aug. 11, the day before the school plans to open its building back up. However, the school has put contingency plans in place if this doesn’t work out.
According to Christa Jackson, the director of admission advancement, they may continue doing their at-home learning they started in March, depending on when the order expires.
“It should be noted that there are situations, such as a pandemic, that are beyond our control,” Jackson said.
If they do go back to school, students will have the option to continue remote learning if they or a household member is considered high risk or has health issues.
For those who go back to in-person classes, the administration will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health-related organizations. They also plan to adapt their policies if government directives and orders change.
The CDC recommends schools require students and faculty wear face coverings, such as cloth masks and face shields, at most times throughout the day. Guidance includes increasing the amount of cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces around the school and supplying hand sanitizer and other cleaning materials to students and faculty.
St. Mary’s administrators plan to continue monitoring the pandemic and case numbers as they approach the August date and beyond to determine what will be the best and safest option for the students and teachers.
“We appreciate the support and partnership of our families as we navigate these uncertain times and do our best to provide our students with a safe environment,” Jackson said.