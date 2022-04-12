Cases are back to normal after last week’s influx of old cases.
This past week, Gordon County saw 17 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,337 new cases and 140 deaths were reported.
Gordon County is seeing a slight increase from the week before last, but new cases and deaths remain low across the board.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed since last week. The county is in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 95.6% of the country remains at a Low Community Level.
All vaccines available in the United States — Pfizer’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine — have been extensively tested and reviewed by public health officials and the FDA.
The CDC keeps a record of the most common serious adverse effects reported with these vaccines. The CDC also monitors the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which allows both healthcare providers and patients to report adverse events post-vaccination regardless of whether it is clear that they are vaccine-related.
“Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem,” the CDC says on their website.
Some adverse effects do occur, however. It appears that one of the most common reactions is anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction. Five in one million people will experience anaphylaxis when they receive a COVID vaccine.
Vaccine sites monitor individuals who have had anaphylaxis reactions in the past, or who have had a reaction to any other COVID-19 vaccine. Those sites also keep appropriate equipment on hand to treat anaphylaxis — this includes epinephrine, antihistamines, and blood pressure equipment — and are able to call for emergency services if required.
Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) has also been reported, though primarily with the J&J shot. This causes blood clots in some large blood vessels along with low platelets. Out of 18.5 million doses of J&J, there are 60 confirmed cases. Moderna has had three reports, and Pfizer has had one after a combined 541 million doses, meaning there is no increased risk above the baseline.
Women ages 30-49 are at increased risk. Nine deaths have been reported from TTS.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has also occurred, though it is rare. There have been 312 preliminary reports of GBS in those who have had the J&J vaccine, which is 21x higher than in those who have had an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer. Cases of GBS in those who have had mRNA vaccines are no higher than base levels. These reports are preliminary, meaning that they may or may not be related to the shot.
Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the outer lining of the heart, have also been reported. There have been 1,407 verified reports of this, with 2,332 preliminary reports in those 30 or younger. Most cases recovered quickly.
Reports of death after vaccination are also rare. There have been over 562 million doses total of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. through early April, and approximately 13,853 deaths have been reported to VAERS. This does not mean that deaths were caused by the COVID-19 shot — anyone can report an adverse event to VAERS, regardless of whether the event is actually vaccine-related.
All shots and medications have side-effects, some of which can be serious. The flu shot also brings a risk of anaphylaxis and GBS as well as febrile seizures. Lisinopril, noted as the top-prescribed medication in the U.S. by an NIH study in 2018, can cause angioedema or swelling of the face, arms, and other locations, which can be fatal, as well as dangerously low blood pressure and a persistent cough.
While it is important to understand the risks of COVID-19 vaccines, it is also important to understand that the vaccines have side effects no more dangerous than other vaccines or medications that people take on a daily basis. COVID-19 vaccines also continue to be the safest, most effective way to prevent severe disease, which can result in hospitalization, long-term effects known as long COVID, and death.
While there are certain risk factors, there is no tried and true method to predict exactly who will have a mild or severe illness. Those eligible for vaccination should follow public health guidelines regarding vaccination to ensure the greatest level of protection possible against severe disease.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.