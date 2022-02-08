Sports calendar Feb 8, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 14BASEBALLCalhoun vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldTuesday, Feb. 15BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. Paulding County, 7 p.m., Calhoun Rec CenterWednesday, Feb. 16Calhoun junior varsity vs. Cedartown, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldCalhoun Middle School varsity at South Paulding, 6 p.m., New Georgia ParkCalhoun Middle School junior varsity at Paulding County, 7 p.m., Mt. Tabor ParkThursday, Feb. 17BASEBALLCalhoun at Northwest Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m.Calhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. South Paulding, 6 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.Friday, Feb. 18BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity at Carrollto, 6 p.m., Carrollton Middle SchoolSaturday, Feb. 19BASEBALLCalhoun vs. River Ridge, 10 a.m., Brunswick High SchoolCalhoun vs. South Effingham, 1 p.m., Brunswick High SchoolSaturday, Feb Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back