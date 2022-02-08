Monday, Feb. 14

BASEBALL

Calhoun vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Tuesday, Feb. 15

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. Paulding County, 7 p.m., Calhoun Rec Center

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Cedartown, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Calhoun Middle School varsity at South Paulding, 6 p.m., New Georgia Park

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity at Paulding County, 7 p.m., Mt. Tabor Park

Thursday, Feb. 17

BASEBALL

Calhoun at Northwest Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m.

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. South Paulding, 6 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.

Friday, Feb. 18

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School varsity at Carrollto, 6 p.m., Carrollton Middle School

Saturday, Feb. 19

BASEBALL

Calhoun vs. River Ridge, 10 a.m., Brunswick High School

Calhoun vs. South Effingham, 1 p.m., Brunswick High School

