Wednesday, Nov. 17BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School sixth grade at Dalton, 6 p.m., Dalton MiddleCalhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolThursday, Nov. 18SWIMMING AND DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls vs. Cass, Pickens County, and Creekview, TBA, Calhoun Aquatic CenterBASKETBALLCalhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolGIRLS BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle at Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolFriday, Nov. 19FOOTBALLCalhoun at Ware County, 7:30 p.m., Waycross, GA.Saturday, Nov. 20GIRLS BASKETBALLSonoraville at Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Day One, TBA, Armuchee High School.WRESTLINGSonoraville varsity and jayvees at Ola Invitational, 9 a.m., Ola High SchoolCalhoun Middle School at Red Top Scramble, 9 a.m., Red Top Middle School