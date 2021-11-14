Wednesday, Nov. 17

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School sixth grade at Dalton, 6 p.m., Dalton Middle

Calhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

Thursday, Nov. 18

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Cass, Pickens County, and Creekview, TBA, Calhoun Aquatic Center

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle at Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

Friday, Nov. 19

FOOTBALL

Calhoun at Ware County, 7:30 p.m., Waycross, GA.

Saturday, Nov. 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sonoraville at Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic, Day One, TBA, Armuchee High School.

WRESTLING

Sonoraville varsity and jayvees at Ola Invitational, 9 a.m., Ola High School

Calhoun Middle School at Red Top Scramble, 9 a.m., Red Top Middle School

