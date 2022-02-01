Sports calendar Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Feb. 8BASKETBALLCalhoun at Cartersville, 7:30 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolCalhoun girls at Cartersville, 6 p.m., Cartersville HighSOCCERCalhoun middle school boys at Rome Middle, 5:30 p.m., Barron StadiumCalhoun Middle School girls at Rome Middle, 4:30 p.m., Barron StadiumThursday, Feb. 10WRESTLINGCalhoun at the 5A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon CentreplexSonoraville at the 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon CentreplexBASEBALLCalhoun scrimmage vs. North Paulding, 6 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolFriday, Feb. 11BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Blessed Trinity, 8:30 p.m., The HiveCalhoun girls vs. Blessed Trinity, 7 p.m., The HiveWRESTLINGCalhoun state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, Macon CentreplexSonoraville state qualifiers at 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon CentreplexSOCCERCalhoun at Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., NW Whitfield High SchoolCalhoun girls at Northwest Whitfield, 5 p.m., NW Whitfield HighCalhoun Middle School at Cedartown Middle, 5:30 p.m., Cedartown MiddleCalhoun Middle School girls at Cedartown Middle, 4:30 p.m., Cedartown MiddleSaturday, Feb. 12WRESTLINGSonoraville state qualifiers at 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 'Multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana': Three arrested at Nixon Avenue residence on drug trafficking charges Search leads to gun, drug, and animal cruelty charges for Plainville man County officials to meet with Emerald Oaks contractors to discuss damaged roads Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back