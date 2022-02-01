Tuesday, Feb. 8

BASKETBALL

Calhoun at Cartersville, 7:30 p.m., Cartersville High School

Calhoun girls at Cartersville, 6 p.m., Cartersville High

SOCCER

Calhoun middle school boys at Rome Middle, 5:30 p.m., Barron Stadium

Calhoun Middle School girls at Rome Middle, 4:30 p.m., Barron Stadium

Thursday, Feb. 10

WRESTLING

Calhoun at the 5A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex

Sonoraville at the 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex

BASEBALL

Calhoun scrimmage vs. North Paulding, 6 p.m., Calhoun High School

Friday, Feb. 11

BASKETBALL

Calhoun vs. Blessed Trinity, 8:30 p.m., The Hive

Calhoun girls vs. Blessed Trinity, 7 p.m., The Hive

WRESTLING

Calhoun state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex

Sonoraville state qualifiers at 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex

SOCCER

Calhoun at Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., NW Whitfield High School

Calhoun girls at Northwest Whitfield, 5 p.m., NW Whitfield High

Calhoun Middle School at Cedartown Middle, 5:30 p.m., Cedartown Middle

Calhoun Middle School girls at Cedartown Middle, 4:30 p.m., Cedartown Middle

Saturday, Feb. 12

WRESTLING

Sonoraville state qualifiers at 3A state traditionals meet, TBA, Macon Centreplex

