Sports Calendar

Monday, Dec. 20

BASKETBALL
Gordon Central vs. Murray County at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray High
Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe Tournament, TBA, North Murray High

Tuesday, Dec. 21

BASKETBALL
Gordon Central vs. Ringgold at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, 4 p.m., North Murray High
Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High

WRESTLING
Calhoun at Hillgrove Hawk Invitational, 9 a.m., Hillgrove High School

Wednesday, Dec. 22

BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., The Hive
Calhoun girls at North Murray Mistletoe tournament, TBA, North Murray High School
Gordon Central vs. North Murray, 7:30 p.m., North Murray High