Sports calendar Nov 30, 2022

Monday, Dec. 5
BASKETBALL
Calhoun Middle School vs. Cartersville, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m, Calhoun Middle

Tuesday, Dec. 6
BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Cedartown, 6 p.m., The Hive

Wednesday, Dec. 7
BASKETBALL
Calhoun sixth grade at Cartersville, 6 p.m., Cartersville Middle

Saturday, Dec. 10
BASKETBALL
Calhoun girls at Blessed Trinity, 3:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School
Calhoun at Blessed Trinity, 5 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School
Calhoun sixth grade at Darlington Academy, sixth grade at 11 a.m. and jayvees at 1 p.m., Darlington Academy Middle