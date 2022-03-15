Sports calendar Mar 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 21BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity vs. Sonoraville, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldCalhoun Middle School varsity at Adairsville, 5 p.m., Adairsville Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle junior varsity at Campbell Middle, 7 p.m., Chuck Camp ParkTuesday, March 22BASEBALLCalhoun vs. Hiram, 5 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldCalhoun junior varsity at Coosa, 5 p.m., Coosa High SchoolWednesday, March 23BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity vs. Cass, 4:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldThursday, March 24BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity at Dalton, 5 p.m., Heritage ParkCalhoun Middle junior varsity vs. Campbell, 7 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALLCalhoun at Area tournament, opponents and times to be determined, Twin Crooks Park in WoodstockFriday, March 25BASEBALLCalhoun doubleheader at Hiram, 5 p.m. first game and second game scheduled for 7 p.m., Hiram High SchoolCalhoun junior varsity doubleheader vs.Hammond Creek Middle, 4:30 p.m. first game and second game scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.Saturday, March 26BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity vs. Sonoraville, 11 a.m., The FurnaceCalhoun junior varsity vs. Ringgold, 1 p.m., The Furnace Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges UPDATE: Few details in body found in rural Polk County, police asking for help UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back