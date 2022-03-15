Monday, March 21

BASEBALL

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Sonoraville, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Calhoun Middle School varsity at Adairsville, 5 p.m., Adairsville Middle School

Calhoun Middle junior varsity at Campbell Middle, 7 p.m., Chuck Camp Park

Tuesday, March 22

BASEBALL

Calhoun vs. Hiram, 5 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Calhoun junior varsity at Coosa, 5 p.m., Coosa High School

Wednesday, March 23

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Cass, 4:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Thursday, March 24

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School varsity at Dalton, 5 p.m., Heritage Park

Calhoun Middle junior varsity vs. Campbell, 7 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.

SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL

Calhoun at Area tournament, opponents and times to be determined, Twin Crooks Park in Woodstock

Friday, March 25

BASEBALL

Calhoun doubleheader at Hiram, 5 p.m. first game and second game scheduled for 7 p.m., Hiram High School

Calhoun junior varsity doubleheader vs.Hammond Creek Middle, 4:30 p.m. first game and second game scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.

Saturday, March 26

BASEBALL

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Sonoraville, 11 a.m., The Furnace

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Ringgold, 1 p.m., The Furnace

