Sports calendar Aug 31, 2022 55 min ago

Monday, Sept. 5

FOOTBALL
Calhoun junior varsity at McCallie High School, 5 p.m., McCallie School in Chattanooga.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

SOFTBALL
Calhoun vs. Woodland, 5:55 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun Middle School at New Hope, 5 p.m., Edwards Park

Wednesday, Sept. 7

SOFTBALL
Calhoun at Cass, 5:55 p.m., Cass High School
Calhoun Middle School at Woodland, 4:30 p.m, Woodland Middle

VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun Middle School at Cass, 5 p.m., Cass Middle

Thursday, Sept. 8

VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun vs. LaFayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5 p.m., LaFayette High School
Calhoun at Lakepoint Playdate, Opponents and times to be announced, Lakepoint in Emerson

FOOTBALL
Sonoraville junior varsity at Pickens County, 5 p.m., Pickens County High School
Calhoun Middle School at Rockmart, 5 p.m., Rockmart High School

Friday, Sept. 9

FOOTBALL
Calhoun vs. Cedartown, 7:30 p.m., Phil Reeve Stadium
Sonoraville at LaFayette, 7:30 p.m., LaFayette High School

Saturday, Sept. 10

CROSS COUNTRY
Calhoun boys and girls at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational, 9 a.m., Carrollton High School